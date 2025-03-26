Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in March

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
TYIDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.