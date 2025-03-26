Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in March

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

TYIDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

