TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 20,502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

