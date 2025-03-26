United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 12,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 47,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,560. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

