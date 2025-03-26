United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires Shares of 19,100 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 26,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.