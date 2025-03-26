UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $577.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $556.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $593.32 and a 200-day moving average of $589.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.