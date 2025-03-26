UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.56 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $9.05 billion and $8.56 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $9.80 or 0.00011283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00107538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,863,342 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 923,869,695.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.77284708 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,836,586.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

