Utility Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, American Electric Power, Eaton, Ford Motor, CRH, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Because these services are in constant demand, utility companies generally experience stable earnings and pay regular dividends, making their stocks attractive to investors seeking steady income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.31. The company had a trading volume of 102,741,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,369. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $102.45. 6,962,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,385. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $109.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.56 and its 200-day moving average is $331.79. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,829,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,045,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,244. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,654.20. 66,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,033. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,704.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,441.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,263.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Read More