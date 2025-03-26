Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 72,850 shares.The stock last traded at $102.19 and had previously closed at $99.84.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.