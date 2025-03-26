Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 72,850 shares.The stock last traded at $102.19 and had previously closed at $99.84.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,786,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.