Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Verify Smart Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSMR remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Verify Smart has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Verify Smart
