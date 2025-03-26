Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Verify Smart Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSMR remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Verify Smart has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

