Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.2-$988.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.33 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 1,256,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.