Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 52,787,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 77,119,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £699,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
