Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $100.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $82.40 and last traded at $83.85. 6,821,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,506,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRT. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

