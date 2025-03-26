Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) One Day Volume Hits $93.24 Million

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $757.39 million and approximately $93.24 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 649,953,322.75920971 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.80013562 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 495 active market(s) with $96,932,593.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

