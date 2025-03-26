VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 37.5% – Time to Sell?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,845,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 819% from the average session volume of 200,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
VR Resources Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
