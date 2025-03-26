W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:WPS traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.66 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 501,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,857. W.A.G payment solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £495.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that W.A.G payment solutions will post 7.1466198 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.55) price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

About W.A.G payment solutions

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

