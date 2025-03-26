W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
LON:WPS traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.66 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 501,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,857. W.A.G payment solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £495.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47.
W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that W.A.G payment solutions will post 7.1466198 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About W.A.G payment solutions
Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.
