Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Issues Earnings Results

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Westaim had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 284.74%.
Westaim Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234. Westaim has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.
About Westaim
