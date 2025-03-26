Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Issues Earnings Results

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Westaim had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 284.74%.

Westaim Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234. Westaim has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

