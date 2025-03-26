Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 54855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
Westmount Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £864,305.68, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.91.
About Westmount Energy
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
