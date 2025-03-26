WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

WHGLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,558. WH Group has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

