White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 82,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 316,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

White Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at White Gold

In related news, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,625. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

