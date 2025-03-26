White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 82,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 316,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
White Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Activity at White Gold
In related news, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,625. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
About White Gold
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.