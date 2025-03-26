Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1584400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Willow Biosciences Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.
