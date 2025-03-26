WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.