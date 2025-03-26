WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

