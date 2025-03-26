WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 91,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 28,545 shares.The stock last traded at $60.79 and had previously closed at $60.86.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $765.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.