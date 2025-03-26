ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $691,840.10 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

