Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

ZEPP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 price target on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Zepp Health

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.