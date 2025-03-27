3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.42 and last traded at $149.77. 656,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,988,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.68.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. The trade was a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

