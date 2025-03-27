4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 4,745.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

4Cable TV International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CATV traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 9,127,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,205,715. 4Cable TV International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

4Cable TV International Company Profile

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

