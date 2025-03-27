567 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.