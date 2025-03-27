6,545 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

