AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE:AIR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.24. 416,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 243.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

