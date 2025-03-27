Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.79. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 386,321 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.