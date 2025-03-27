abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.54 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.39 ($0.64). 438,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 469,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.62).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.32. The company has a market cap of £137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.31.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 3.62 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth had a net margin of 239.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

