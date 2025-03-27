Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Releases Earnings Results

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 521,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,803. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.