Adam Winslow Sells 387,960 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow sold 387,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £1,090,167.60 ($1,403,589.03).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.65) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.10 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.80 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

