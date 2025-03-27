Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.60. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1,234,812 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Adecoagro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

