Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.99). 54,913,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,011% from the average session volume of 1,765,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.60 ($2.56).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.86) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.76%.
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.
