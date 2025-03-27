Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.99). 54,913,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,011% from the average session volume of 1,765,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.60 ($2.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.86) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 16.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.24. The firm has a market cap of £500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.