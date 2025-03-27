Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

AMD stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

