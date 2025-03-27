Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Financial Review

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Diamondback Energy 0 3 18 2 2.96

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $209.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.12 $75.26 million $0.09 83.22 Diamondback Energy $11.02 billion 4.28 $3.14 billion $15.80 10.32

This table compares Advantage Energy and Diamondback Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78% Diamondback Energy 33.64% 13.68% 7.93%

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Advantage Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

