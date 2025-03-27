AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 16,760 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 10,439,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055,638. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.