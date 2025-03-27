Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,923,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 47,522,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,569. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.