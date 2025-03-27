Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $52.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

