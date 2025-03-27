Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 7,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 361,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Akanda Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Akanda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.