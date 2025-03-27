Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 180.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,808 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.