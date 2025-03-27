Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.
Alpha Growth Stock Performance
LON:ALGW opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Alpha Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
Alpha Growth Company Profile
