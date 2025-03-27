Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

