AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.57. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

