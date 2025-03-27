ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5074 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 3.4% increase from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Shares of EQL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. 21,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774. The company has a market cap of $492.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

