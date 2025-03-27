ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5074 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 3.4% increase from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. 21,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774. The company has a market cap of $492.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.