AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.29. 15,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 69,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

