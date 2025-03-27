Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and traded as high as $79.72. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 44,946 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
