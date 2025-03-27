American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Critical Comparison

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American International and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -5,002.98% -88.37% -52.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American International and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,776.17%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than American International.

This table compares American International and Verb Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) 0.00 Verb Technology $201,000.00 26.33 -$21.99 million N/A N/A

American International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American International beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs. The company also provides verbCRM, a customer relationship management application; verbLEARN, an learning management system application; verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce application; and verbPULSE, a business/augmented notification and sales coach application. In addition, it offers verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding, video based CRM and content management application for life sciences companies, professional sports teams, small businesses, and solopreneurs. Further, the company provides non-digital services, such as printing and fulfillment services to enterprise clients. Verb Technology Company, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

